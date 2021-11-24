Analysts Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Price Target at €13.80

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($15.68).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.80) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ZIL2 traded down €0.58 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.98 ($13.61). 68,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a market cap of $759.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.10 and its 200 day moving average is €13.73. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($20.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

