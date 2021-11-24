Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00012487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $15.31 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.00354261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

