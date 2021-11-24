The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 169.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

