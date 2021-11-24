Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

