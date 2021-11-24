Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

