Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 169.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.13. 65,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

