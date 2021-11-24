GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.34

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 45745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

