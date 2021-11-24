Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,060. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.