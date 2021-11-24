Brokerages Anticipate Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of FFIE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 145,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,808. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

