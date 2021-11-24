GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Trading Up 10.2%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)’s share price was up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.