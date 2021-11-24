VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Up 0.2%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

