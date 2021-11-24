Zacks: Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post $38.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.17 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $148.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 30,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,960. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,753 shares of company stock worth $25,991,451 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.