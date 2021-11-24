Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 241,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,884,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.77 and its 200 day moving average is $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

