Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 83.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 131.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25. The company has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

