PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PYPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.03. The stock had a trading volume of 444,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.94.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

