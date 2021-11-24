Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $3,491.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,268.92 or 0.98967736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00051785 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00353023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.63 or 0.00479509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,097,100 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

