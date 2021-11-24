Pluton Price Hits $7.82 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00013748 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $6.66 million and $521,284.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

