RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.