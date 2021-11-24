HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HOCPY traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $163.85. 18,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,942. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

