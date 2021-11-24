Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Down 32.3%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s share price was down 32.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

