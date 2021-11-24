Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 553 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 48.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

