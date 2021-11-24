Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. 9,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

