New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 3.7%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get New Hope alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.