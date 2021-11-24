Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Cogna Educação Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

