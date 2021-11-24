Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.