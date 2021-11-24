Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

