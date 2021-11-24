Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 19,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

