Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.