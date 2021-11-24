Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $102.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.01 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $122.21. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.