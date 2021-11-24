Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STRNY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

