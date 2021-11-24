Scotiabank Trims Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

HMCBF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

