Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 9.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 34,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,444,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,742,976 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,509 in the last three months.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.