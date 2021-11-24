Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $259.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.