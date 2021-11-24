Brokerages Anticipate Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

PTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Proterra by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

PTRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 54,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. Proterra has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

