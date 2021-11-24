Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,849.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,666.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

