Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

