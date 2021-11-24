Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

