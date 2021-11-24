iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $285.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.