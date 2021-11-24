Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. 47,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,599,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

