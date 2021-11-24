Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 6,221 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

