Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.48 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

