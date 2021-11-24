Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.19. 58,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $132.84 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.41.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

