Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

