Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.47. 3,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5127 per share. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

