Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $58.29. 926,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,456,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

