iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.48 and last traded at C$30.37. 41,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 47,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.90.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.