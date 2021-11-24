Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

