Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

EPAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

