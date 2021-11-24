Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $302,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

VB opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.