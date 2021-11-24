Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58,082 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,318. The company has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.